The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I ‘came out’ at school during Section 28 – trans kids will now face the same trauma
It chills me to think that 16-year-olds today might not have the same freedoms I did, writes Carrie Lyell, thanks to the government’s trans schools’ guidance – published today after months of infighting, which could put any young person who doesn’t conform to gender norms at risk
I was “out” to my friends at school before I was “out” at home. Not because I thought my parents wouldn’t be supportive, but because I needed time to be able to understand myself before I could explain it to them.
While my teachers didn’t acknowledge directly what was going on – and couldn’t, thanks to Section 28 – they would shoot a fierce look at those who called me “dyke” in the corridors, and opened their classrooms at break times so I could hang out with friends away from the insults.
This gentle support gave me the time and space I needed to figure out who I was, and a few months later, I was able to have that conversation with my mum and dad. To come out in my own way, in my own words, in my own time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies