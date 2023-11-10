The new diabetes revolution is here – but is it all good news?

A bona fide technological and medical revolution has been announced that will “transform the lives” of some 150,000 people with type 1 autoimmune diabetes in England and Wales, with the other other home nations (hopefully) to follow.

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) has approved the roll out of what is known as the “hybrid closed loop”. It’s not exactly an artificial pancreas, and it’s not a cure –but it is an important development for those whose immune systems have contrived to blow their pancreas up. Mine did that when I was just two years old.

How does it work? The tech takes the readings from a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) – most people with T1 wear sensors on their arm which do the job – and then uses an advanced algorithm to automate the delivery of insulin via a pump.