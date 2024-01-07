Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last year, news stories telling of the suffering the new abortion bans are causing across America have begun to read like something out of a dystopian novel.

There have been stories of women forced to carry non-viable foetus’s to full-term only to watch their babies suffer and die. These very real narratives, which feel like they could have been penned by Margaret Atwood, reached a particular crescendo in Texas last month with the blocking and eventual denial of a court-ordered abortion for 31-year-old mother of two, Kate Cox.

Cox’s pregnancy involved a fatal foetal anomaly, the continuation of which, doctors agreed, would put her future futility, her health and even her life at risk.