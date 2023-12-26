We must do more for child victims of modern slavery

As many of us celebrate the festive season with our families at home, there are many whose holidays will be blighted by the pain and trauma of having a child who has been exploited or trafficked. This may not seem like the something that happens in the UK in 2023, but the number of children referred as potential modern slavery victims is increasing every year.

Children now make up more than 40 per cent of the total figures of those identified as potential victims of modern slavery in this country. Every child behind that number deserves to be in a loving home with people who care for them. I know so many professionals are working tirelessly for these children, and to help their families too – to make sure they have somewhere safe to sleep, far away from the fear of violence and exploitation.

It is not a coincidence that the numbers have skyrocketed recently. Many vulnerable children were left unprotected during the Covid-19 pandemic, putting them at risk of being groomed into criminal and sexual exploitation. Since the pandemic, there continue to be huge numbers of children missing from school, with over 1.8 million persistently absent. Where are those children? They are sitting targets for exploiters.