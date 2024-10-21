Politicians need to restore our faith in them – and the solution is simple

In the words of American psychologist Carl Rogers: “The facts are always friendly.” This simple yet profound statement serves as a reminder of the vital role truth plays in both personal and public life.

Yet, in today’s UK political landscape, facts are increasingly being blurred or manipulated for political gain. As voters, we find it more and more difficult to trust politicians who trade in deception, obfuscate data, and spin narratives that suit their agendas rather than reflect reality.

New polling carried out by Full Fact shows that this mistrust is particularly prevalent among those supporting the Conservative Party. Of those who voted for the party at the 2019 election, 59 per cent said that they don’t trust politicians to keep their promises, compared with 49 per cent of the general public. It’s a dangerous trend that threatens one of the pillars of democracy; an informed and engaged electorate.

All too often, leaders are long on rhetoric but short on detail. It is sobering that our polling showed that 62 per cent of the public thinks the government has not done very much or nothing at all to improve trust. Any government advocating for greater transparency is admirable, but this must be translated into practical policies that foster trust between politicians and the people they serve.

Fourteen years ago, I co-founded Full Fact, a cross-party charity committed to countering the spread of misinformation. At a time when facts are frequently distorted, it aims to hold the powerful accountable and ensure public discourse is based on truth.

We do this because bad information ruins lives; it promotes hate, damages people’s health, and undermines democracy. Our mission is not only to correct the record but to elevate the standard of political discourse in the UK, restoring faith in public life and boosting the reputation of politicians – at least, those who trade in the truth.

Politicians have long spoken of the need to restore faith in politics. Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997 was accompanied by his pledge to “be a government that seeks to restore trust in politics in this country”. And yet, while his early years brought significant change, his tenure was also marked by controversy, culminating in a loss of public trust over the Iraq war.

At the heart of the problem lies a simple truth: if people are denied accurate information, they cannot make informed decisions. This was starkly demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the public was confronted with a barrage of conflicting messages about vaccines. Without clear, factual guidance, many struggled to navigate their way through a sea of misinformation.

Philosopher John Stuart Mill argued in On Liberty that the “marketplace of ideas” is essential for a healthy democracy. In theory, if all ideas are allowed to compete, the truth will eventually emerge. However, when those in positions of power – whether politicians, CEOs, or charity leaders – distort facts or outright lie, it erodes trust. And when trust is lost, it is difficult – sometimes impossible – to regain.

In recent years, misinformation has become a pervasive and global problem. In the US, Donald Trump’s presidency introduced the term “fake news” into everyday vernacular, further muddying the waters of public discourse.

In the UK, we must ensure that politicians are held to a higher standard when using statistics and data. The temptation to manipulate numbers for political gain must be resisted, and facts must be presented transparently to ensure the public can make well-informed choices.

The issue is further complicated by the sheer volume of information we are exposed to daily. In a world where media is consumed across multiple platforms, distinguishing between fact and propaganda is increasingly difficult. As Jonathan Swift once quipped: “A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots.”

The rapid spread of misinformation has been accelerated by social media platforms. This is particularly dangerous when people are as likely to get their news from WhatsApp groups or dubious online sources as they are from trusted news outlets.

This summer saw riots break out across the UK, fuelled by online lies and disinformation. Targeting Muslim communities, these falsehoods spread rapidly and ignited unrest, demonstrating the real-world consequences of unchecked misinformation. The rise of online conspiracies, exacerbated by the rapid flow of information across social media, has highlighted the urgent need for action to combat misinformation.

Fortunately, there are steps we can take to support the flow of factual and accurate information.

The education system must play a key role in equipping young people with critical thinking skills that will allow them to identify and reject misinformation. Revamping the curriculum to include media literacy will help create a generation of well-informed citizens who can discern fact from fiction. Additionally, a review of the Online Safety Act is necessary to ensure that it adequately addresses the challenges posed by today’s digital environment.

The UK government has made some strides in promoting initiatives like the Media Freedom Coalition, though these efforts face opposition from populist leaders who benefit from distorting the truth. More can and should be done to give the public the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex media landscape.

Ultimately, the fight for facts is a fight for the future of democracy. If we are to restore trust in UK politics, it is essential that we demand better from our leaders. Facts must once again become the foundation of public life – because without them, we are all at risk.

Michael Samuel MBE is co-founder and chair of Full Fact