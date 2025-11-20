Sorry, Donald, but there is no Nobel Peace Prize for appeasement

So welcome, then, to the 28-point Witkoff-Dmitriev Plan: the most cynical plot to carve up a smaller independent state since the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact sealed the fate of Poland back in August 1939.

For the West – if such a term can still be used in the time of Trump – it represents a betrayal not only of the people of Ukraine but of Europe and the international order and the Atlantic Alliance that has kept the peace in this part of the world for eight decades. The vicious irony, of course, is that, just like that earlier treaty signed between Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia, it will not preserve the peace in Europe for very long and it will not satisfy the imperial ambitions of the common participant in both exercises in expansionism – Russia.

That should be reason enough to reject it. The Witkoff-Dmitriev Plan was, again, like its inglorious predecessor, negotiated in secret, because even tyrants can be embarrassed. The Ukrainians and the Europeans have had no role in it, and they won’t, other than being asked to sign up to it at some ceremony in a gilded hall in the Kremlin or Washington (they are also converging in their rococo style).

The “security guarantees” being offered to Ukraine are worthless. It is about to be dismembered and practically disarmed. The Russians get the whole of the Donbas without even fighting for it, and the Americans the lucrative mineral rights “negotiated” (ie coerced from a desperate President Zelensky) in a previous deal, even though the idea there was that the Americans would not abandon them to Russian occupation. The new proposed border between Ukraine and Russia (which America has promised to fully recognise) will leave Putin with a fine strategic advantage for his next, inevitable, attempt to take the whole country and absorb it into Russia. It’s peace, of sorts, but temporary at best.

Putin’s motives have always been obvious. The conquest of Ukraine and restoration of Russian power is the strategic aim, and diplomacy or armed force are used and alternated as tactically required. He can play Trump like a fiddle as needed. His military may be incompetent and his diplomats equally so, and he has been taking huge risks with his economy, but Putin has been cunning enough to create the impression of a superpower inevitably grinding its way to victory.

US President Donald Trump (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

Trump, always inclined to do business with a “strongman”, has been duped, which is no excuse, but his abject failure to pursue long-term American interests stems from another, even worse weakness: pure, gold-plated, diamond-encrusted, vanity. We are talking, of course, about the Nobel Peace Prize won by a number of his predecessors, notably Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Teddy Roosevelt. How much does Trump want to join that exclusive club.

We needn’t be churlish. Although flawed, Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza has been adopted by the United Nations and deserves a chance. How many of the other seven or eight wars he claims to have “ended” (and Gaza is far from “over” but his efforts in Africa and Asia ought not be sneered at.

The issue with the Witkoff-Dmitriev plan (named after the presidents’ businessmen envoys) is that to give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for that “peace plan” would in fact be to reward unprovoked war. As one former US diplomat has remarked, they don’t give peace prizes for appeasement. Otherwise, to bark back to the past again, it would be Neville Chamberlain, not Winston Churchill, who’d be revered the world over (including that bust in the Oval Office, though the current president may not entirely realise the lesson from history it symbolises).

So, that, apart from many other reasons to do with his destabilisation of the world’s rule-based order and indifference to war crimes in Gaza, is the reason why the Nobel Committee cannot, in all conscience, give Trump any award. It would be to create a perverse incentive for dictators and their friends the world over to start or acquiesce in illegal wars that end with an unequal, unjust, unstable peace.

To return to the historical analogy, the current judges in Oslo would never have contemplated rewarding it jointly to Vyacheslav Molotov and Joachim von Ribbentrop, let alone Stalin or Hitler, for invading and then dividing up Poland and declaring it “peace”, complete with “non-aggression” clauses that were supposed to guarantee security and stability in Eastern Europe. The Nobel Prize Committee weren’t fooled then, and they should not be fooled now.

Whatever the subjugation of Ukraine may be called, it is not “peace” in any honourable sense of the term. Peace was what existed before Putin invaded, before his soldiers kidnapped 20,000 children, and his bombs murdered civilians by the thousand, and his troops committed atrocities on his behalf. Unless and until the Americans pressure Putin to get the hell out of Ukraine, and then deliver the dictator to a war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Trump should not even dream of getting any kind of diplomatic prize. The Nobel Committee should stand up to him. Even if he threatens to bomb Norway.