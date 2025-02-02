Vinted: Declutter, make money, but beware of ghosting

The rise in the cost of living has seen Vinted grow in popularity over the past few years. I was late to the party but having started selling on the site this year, I’m now hooked.

Vinted is an online marketplace for buying and selling secondhand items, mainly clothing and accessories but also homewares and electronics.

There are other secondhand selling sites of course – eBay is the grandaddy of them all, plus there’s Depop. But Vinted is the one I hear about most.

It says it’s “on a mission to make second-hand first choice”. And it’s a message that’s resonating with people, including many thrifty entrepreneurs who use these platforms to sell.

Sites like these are now obliged to collect and share details of the income of sellers who sell 30 items or more a year or have total earnings over £1,700 with His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

This doesn’t mean you’re liable to pay income tax, however. You don’t need to pay income tax on selling your own items, such as used clothes or unwanted furniture.

If you’re buying items to sell on for profit, that’s trading and you may be liable to pay tax on your profits above £1,000. You’ll find guidance on Gov.uk.

'One client told me they had made over £350 from sales on Vinted and were only three boxes into a full attic' ( Getty Images )

Money-savvy

My cousins have been on Vinted for ages, especially for buying and selling children’s clothing and toys. My friends have, too, and I was reminded how common the app had become last summer when I complimented a friend on her Salt-Water sandals, and she replied, “Oh these? Secondhand from Vinted.”

But it was towards the end of last year when my money coaching clients started reporting that they had hundreds of pounds from selling the unwanted contents of their lofts and wardrobes on the site that I took a serious interest.

One client told me they had made over £350 from sales on Vinted: “I’m only three boxes into a loft full, so there’s more money to be made!” was the cheery conclusion.

In January, another client said they hadn’t made their usual January sales purchases and had instead spent an afternoon listing their old clothes online and had made £120. “I’ve got the same thrill from selling things on there and making money as I get from buying nice things,” they said.

Declutter and make money

Wait, I thought, am I missing a trick? I can declutter and make money while doing it?

Plus, everyone kept saying how easy it was to sell on the app so eventually I decided to give it a go. My New Year declutter started in mid-January, and now I finally get the Vinted obsession.

I’ve found myself on my phone at gone midnight checking to see if there’s been any interest in my items or whether to shave £1 off to boost views.

I’ve sold stuff I love but no longer have use for. Clothing (dresses!), accessories (leather gloves!), and kitchenware (reusable cups!) have been my key categories.

Sharing my selling journey has even inspired one of my sisters to give it a go – and her success has far outstripped mine both in terms of the number of sales and money made. I’m not jealous… much.

'Take a good selection of pictures in daylight and against a neutral background to showcase your item clearly' ( Getty Images )

How to get started selling online

1. Take good photos and write descriptive descriptions

I wouldn’t buy an item based on one badly-lit photo and the description ‘very good’ so that’s not how I list my items.

Take a good selection of pictures (including full-length, front and back, close-ups, and labels), in daylight so the natural colour of your item comes through and against a neutral background to showcase your item clearly.

With descriptions, use your words. If you have a size 16 dress but it’s a small fit, say that. Include measurements where helpful, such as the length of dresses. Describe the material it’s made of. Include washing instructions. If it’s dry clean but you know it can go through a gentle machine, share that. If there are snags in the stitching, say that and show a close-up image. This can all help people decide whether to buy.

Claire Rees, a former fashion journalist turned personal stylist, switched to upcycling – helping people make new outfits out of old clothes – in 2019 and now runs the Instagram account Upstyle Club. Claire recommends putting yourself in the shoes of your potential buyer and considering what would attract them to your listing and decide to buy.

Claire says: “One tip I give to people buying on sites like Vinted is don’t be afraid to ask questions of the seller. For example, ‘is it true to size?’, ‘can you describe the condition more clearly?’, ‘what courier do you use?’, ‘how do you package your items?’

“When you’re selling, flip this on the head and answer these sorts of questions in your description or even in your bio on the site.”

2. Think brand and brand new

Brands attract interest and sell for more because sellers want to buy branded items for less. Disney, Lucy and Yak, and Nike – brands like these sell for more so when listing items for sale, prioritise your branded items. There’s even a designer section on Vinted if you have designer items you want to part with.

Also, people like to buy new – even on second-hand sites. BNWT is the acronym for brand new with tags. If it’s brand new but without tags, say that too. This will all help you command a higher price.

3. Beware of ghosting

Ghosting is defined as ending communication with someone with no explanation. Ghosting, it seems, is just as real in the secondhand selling world as it is in the dating world and the jobs market.

On Vinted it looks like people who message you back and forth, enquiring about your item, and then… radio silence. Or people who offer to buy your item for a lower price, which you duly accept but then they never blimmin' buy.

It’s frustrating. Just know that it happens and don’t let it get you down.

Talia Loderick is a Money Coach. Talia helps people understand and take control of their behaviour with money so they can stop stressing about money and have enough to live well – now and in future. Visit: talialoderick.co.uk.