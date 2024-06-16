I’m a wine critic with a secret – I adore Wetherspoon’s

JD Wetherspoon – affectionately known as “Spoons” – is a (questionably) Great British institution. Like or loathe its pubs, it’s a staple of the high street up and down the country.

It’s known for many things, not least its outspoken founder Tim Martin, a barrister by trade who bought his first pub in 1979, naming it after a teacher who had told Martin he wouldn’t amount to much. Eight hundred or so venues later, he is one of the most vocal British entrepreneurs – a vociferous supporter of Brexit, donating heavily to the Leave campaign, who continues to lobby the government about issues facing the hospitality sector, such as charging VAT on food sales.

Wetherspoon’s has been, for many people, an introduction to the world of pub-going. Famed for its inexpensive booze and food, it’s popular with both young and old.