I’m a wine critic with a secret – I adore Wetherspoon’s
When British drinkers were asked to describe a JD Wetherspoon pub to someone who’d never been in one, their accounts – ‘sticky tables, grubby floors’, ‘toilets have their own postcode’, ‘hell’ – were both faintly damning and surprisingly misty-eyed, writes fan Rosamund Hall. The pub chain certainly has some of the best sticky pub carpets in the country
JD Wetherspoon – affectionately known as “Spoons” – is a (questionably) Great British institution. Like or loathe its pubs, it’s a staple of the high street up and down the country.
It’s known for many things, not least its outspoken founder Tim Martin, a barrister by trade who bought his first pub in 1979, naming it after a teacher who had told Martin he wouldn’t amount to much. Eight hundred or so venues later, he is one of the most vocal British entrepreneurs – a vociferous supporter of Brexit, donating heavily to the Leave campaign, who continues to lobby the government about issues facing the hospitality sector, such as charging VAT on food sales.
Wetherspoon’s has been, for many people, an introduction to the world of pub-going. Famed for its inexpensive booze and food, it’s popular with both young and old.
