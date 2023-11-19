I work in wine – here’s the trick I use to drink less

It all started, aged 14, with a small bottle of Babycham. A few sips of that and I vowed I would be teetotal for the rest of my life. Yet despite my youthful puritanical protestations, I am now a wine professional.

I’ve been reflecting on my own journey with alcohol in light of the recent OECD report revealing that British women are the world’s biggest binge drinkers. At least 26 per cent of women in the UK admitted to binge drinking (British men were higher at 45 per cent but that got glossed over, and perhaps is worth a whole other article on sexism and alcohol).

So, what is binge drinking? Well, it’s classed as drinking six or more units at one time – for context, a medium glass of 13 per cent wine (175ml) contains 2.3 units of alcohol. Three glasses would tip you over the edge. Plus, we shouldn’t forget that the 26 per cent were just the ones who admitted to it – the real figure may be much higher.