If you want to fix a problem, you must first accept that it exists. At last, the Department of Health and Social Care has responded to the many concerns raised about the way women are often “brushed off” by health professionals by commissioning a study that explores the problem. The report, led by The King’s Fund, has now been published and will inform the new Women’s Health Strategy announced in December.

The impetus for this strategy is the numerous independent inquiries and reports highlighting the failure of the health system to keep women safe and to listen to their concerns. It seems odd that we are in this position, as it feels more like something from 1952, rather than 2022. Nevertheless, there is political acknowledgement of the failures within healthcare and an ambition to right this wrong.

The report pulls no punches, blending data and the firsthand experiences of women. From menstruation to menopause, it highlights how women of all ages are too often ignored, belittled or – most worryingly – put off seeking healthcare due to their experience of interacting with medical staff.

One of the women the researchers spoke to described areas like contraception and menstruation being “brushed off like it’s not a big thing” and “it’s as if you’re being dramatic if there is a problem". What this 23-year-old makes clear is that common health problems are being dismissed on the basis that women should be able to cope and not make a fuss. Little wonder, then, that this deters women from seeking the help they need and have a right to.

The authors of the report highlight this “suffering in silence” as a problem experienced by women of all ages, but find that it is particularly acute for women aged 65 and over. Many felt “written off” by the healthcare system. This is evidently at odds with their needs, as women in this age bracket are living longer than men and experience greater disability than men in later life.

The consequences are alarming. Older women describe “saving up” health problems as they don’t want to be a burden, clearly absorbing the erroneous message that their health isn’t a priority.

The report also noted particular problems in accessing psychological support. While mental health problems aren’t unique to women, there are distinct health issues such as the menopause which are known to cause psychological distress. Even if women feel able to ask for help, they face considerable challenges in just finding the time to access routes for support or fit around inflexible service opening times. Balancing work, childcare and household responsibilities make the opportunity to get the help they need more difficult than for their male counterparts.

Health services and those who work in them are not immune to the wider issues of sexism and inequality in society, even in this enlightened age. Nurses, doctors and other healthcare staff are drawn from society – a society that is still sexist – and the experiences of women attempting to access healthcare reflect these ingrained attitudes and beliefs.

It is encouraging that the government wants to address this issue and is developing a strategy to tackle the problem. The need is clear, as are the potentially fatal consequences if we carry on like this. Women shouldn’t be suffering in silence because they’re made to feel invisible.

Ian Hamilton is a senior lecturer in addiction and mental health at the University of York