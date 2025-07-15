Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are 109 paid members of the government (there’d be more if it wasn’t limited by law), and, as we’ve come to learn, each one has their own definition of what constitutes “working people”.

This includes non-definition definitions, such as the one most recently offered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves: “I don't think we need to define more than that, really. We made a commitment in our manifesto to not increase those taxes. We didn't last year. It remains our commitment for this parliament”.

To be fair, she was referring back to her party’s well-known manifesto commitment (“income tax, VAT and National Insurance are the key taxes that working people pay”). And that’s undeniable to the point of truism. But what that fails to acknowledge is that lots of the idle rich pay considerable sums in VAT every time they buy a private jet or dine out at a fancy restaurant. Should we consider those people “working people”?

Her deputy, Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury, has been a bit more specific lately, stating “working people” covers “anyone with a payslip”. That could be extremely broad in the figurative sense of doing paid work for an employer – or very narrow if it literally means you get a physical slip of paper with your gross and net pay, tax, NI and pension contributions typed out.

Of course, when she was under less pressure, in those easy, balmy days of opposition, Reeves was more forthcoming – well, a bit – when she suggested that “working people are people who go out to work and work for their incomes… There are people who do have savings, who have been able to save up, and those are working people as well.” How big are the savings, though? No figure has ever been suggested.

The nearest we’ve got was when Keir Starmer said that his idea of “working people” are those “who earn their living, rely on our services and don’t really have the ability to write a cheque when they get into trouble”. That’s not bad, except that even the richest people rely on the council to get their gold-plated bins collected – and if, say, Lord Montagu of Beaulieu had gotten run over by one of his fine classic cars and had been taken to an NHS hospital in an NHS ambulance and fixed up by an NHS doctor.

More recent still, at the weekend, transport secretary Heidi Alexander had a stab at it – and said working people were folk on “a modest income”.

Then again, Lisa Nandy, culture secretary and professional Northerner, conceded that people with six-figure salaries can be “working people” too (which is just as well, seeing as she’s on £159,851 per annum). In her own words: “I mean, if they go to work obviously they will be working”. Unarguable, but inconsistent with colleagues.

Bridget Phillipson, over on education, meanwhile, refuses to say if the self-employed are “working people”, confining herself to those “whose main income arises from the fact that they go out to work every day” – which must surely include small business owners who are plumbers, window cleaners or pest controllers; the ones who cannot work from home and whose only boss is themselves.

I suppose that trying to define “working people” is like the old saying about trying to define an elephant – you know one when you see one.

On that basis, the endless variety of categorisations offered by Labour politicians make some sense, because nearly everyone works for a living, has worked for a living (pensioners), will work for a living (students) or would work for a living if they could get a job, or, come to think of it, start their own business.

If Labour said that they wouldn’t put taxes on “working people” up, then they meant nearly everyone, and that’s how they got to win the election – because no one thought that any prospective tax hikes would affect them. This impression was greatly amplified by the high-profile changes they did propose – VAT on private school fees, attacking the super-rich non doms and ending the use of offshore truest to avoid tax.

“Working people” was a way of saying “not you” to the floating voter of 2024 worried about the state taking even more of their income away. It's better than “working-class”, which is pejorative, or “middle class”, which would be too exclusive – and, besides, we don't like talking about class these days. It’s a bit divisive.

We can see another reason why Labour relied on such a rubbery concept as “working people” – it was based on the searing experience of previous – lost – elections. It’s because as soon as a shadow chancellor mentioned any kind of figure about who might actually be worse off under a Labour government, the media went mad and the Tories used it as an “attack on aspiration” and labelled it a “tax bombshell”, even though few people would ever have been injured by this legendary socialist missile.

If Labour’s tax and spend plans that would revolutionise health and education cost anyone as much as a quid a week, the press crucified the hapless Labour leader of the day. So now they don’t get too specific and they left much unsaid in 2024, sticking to the equally banal slogan of “change”.

Well, we all know what happened next. And what was a meaningless but useful slogan for Opposition has turned into a terrible burden in government, precisely because every “working person” pays council tax (up), income tax (thresholds frozen, probably for the rest of the decade), has savings and a pension (hit by capital gains tax rises), and, realistically, is affected by the rise in employers’ national insurance contributions.

Starmer and Reeves left themselves no room for manoeuvre even in good times, and were critically vulnerable to making their pledge sound like a sick joke in the bad times. They should never have given the British people the impression that only the richest would have to make any financial sacrifice to put the public finances on a sustainable basis.

But, then again, given that the British are a devoutly cakeist people, who think they can enjoy fine public services without paying much for them, Labour would never have won the election if they’d told the truth – which is that Brexit, which we voted for, is still costing us dearly.

In the end, it’s all our own fault, and we “working people” have only ourselves to blame. Still, there’s always Reform UK, more than happy to tell us we can have our cake and eat it. Irresistible, isn’t it?