A yellow weather warning has been issued for Bank Holiday Monday as the Met Office forecasts disruptive winds.

The warnings are in place across Wales and the South and South West of England from Monday afternoon and leaking into Tuesday morning.

People should expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges. There may also be some damage to outdoor temporary structures.

Some bus and train services may also be affected.

There are no weather warnings for Saturday and Sunday, although there will be some sunshine sprinkled with showers across the weekend.

Monday will see heavy winds and rains, though, as the weekend weather takes a sharp turn.

“There will be a big change going into Monday, after an area of deep low pressure will move in from the west bringing significant rainfall and strong gales for the whole UK,” Martin Bowles, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA News Agency.

“Western parts will be the worst affected with very strong, gale-force winds that could be up to 50mph with potentially around 20mm of rain, up to 40mm in hilly areas,” he continued. “The east may not see conditions like this until the evening, but will not escape the wet and windy weather.”

Mr Bowels advised those hoping to drink in a beer garden this bank holiday to do so on Saturday and Sunday.