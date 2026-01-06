Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dutch airline KLM is facing a critical shortage of de-icing fluid at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, a situation that has contributed to thousands of flight cancellations over the past five days.

The carrier, which operates its main hub from Schiphol, confirmed on Tuesday that its 25 de-icing trucks have been in constant operation, consuming approximately 85,000 litres daily of the heated water and glycol mixture essential for clearing aircraft before take-off.

"Since Friday KLM has been de-icing aircraft at Schiphol around the clock using de-icing fluid delivered daily," the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM stated. "Due to a combination of extreme weather conditions and delays in supply from the provider, stock levels are running low. This challenge is currently widespread across Europe."

KLM has dispatched employees to its supplier in Germany in an urgent bid to secure additional de-icing fluid, though it could not provide a specific timeframe for when supplies might be replenished.

"We are doing everything we can to prevent it," said KLM spokesperson Anoesjka Aspeslagh.

The airline cancelled at least 300 flights to and from Amsterdam on Tuesday, where it is the largest operator. Meanwhile, Schiphol Airport clarified that it maintains ample supplies of a different de-icing fluid used for its runways.

Severe winter conditions, including heavy snowfall and strong winds, are forecast to persist across the Netherlands in the coming days.

Dozens of flights between the Dutch hub and UK airports on KLM are once again cancelled – including services to and from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, Humberside, Inverness, Leeds Bradford, London City, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich and Teesside.

The flight-tracking website Flightradar24 calculates that one-third of Amsterdam’s flights have been cancelled on Tuesday. It adds: “That figure is expected to rise to 50-60 per cent throughout the day.”

Already, 171 flights scheduled for Wednesday have been grounded. In total, since last Friday, around 2,500 flights have been cancelled – affecting at least one-third of a million passengers.

The Dutch airline is telling passengers: “Due to severe winter weather, including snow and strong winds, flights at Amsterdam airport Schiphol are disrupted. We understand this may be stressful, but we are doing all we can to help you on your way again.”