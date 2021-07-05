Edinburgh has been hit with flash flooding after storms lashed Scotland's capital on Sunday.

A clean-up operation has begun in the city – but there could be more rain on the way.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Scotland and covers Edinburgh.

It will remain in force until midnight, with the Met Office warning that there is a chance that homes and businesses could be hit by flooding.

Heavy and occasionally thundery, slow-moving showers could arrive this afternoon, with potentially up to 20mm of rain falling over a few hours in the hardest-hit areas.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, the Met says.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, it adds.

Trains in and out of Edinburgh were halted on Sunday after a barrage of rain wreaked havoc across the city.

Images posted to social media showed a couple stranded at a bus stop as the water level rose.

Emergency services responded to a number of vehicles that got stuck under a bridge in Chesser in the southwest of the city.

The recently opened St James Quarter shopping centre was also hit.

The coastguard was called to the River Forth to search for two people in a kayak after a concerned member of the public dialled 999 concerned for their safety.

A search team, including a coastguard helicopter, was dispatched to look for the pair.

Nothing was found and the search was halted at around 9pm pending more information.

Across the rest of the UK on Monday, it will be generally cloudy for most with heavy outbreaks of rain pushing into England by midnight.