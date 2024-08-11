Support truly

Temperatures in the south of England are set to hit 34 degrees this week while other regions face thunderstorms, the Met Office has warned.

Monday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far in central, east and southeast England but heavy rain storms are predicted across Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which means there could be low level travel disruption.

The hot weather will be driven by tropical storms from North America, according to the weather authority.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Holley said: “Along with the rise in temperatures, there is also an increasing threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday night and into Monday.

“This looks most likely across portions of Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern and eastern Scotland, but the advice is to keep up to date with the latest forecast and any warnings by checking our website or app.”

Temperatures will climb over the next few days 🌡️📈



Scotland and Northern Ireland will see some warm weather, but it is across England and Wales where the heat will build most notably



Temperatures are likely to peak in the low to mid 30s Celsius in the southeast on Monday pic.twitter.com/iJW9ZxGrXw — Met Office (@metoffice) August 9, 2024

Mr Holley, said: “We expect to see a relatively brief hotter and more humid spell of weather for Sunday and Monday, before these hotter conditions recede on Tuesday, allowing more unsettled conditions to return.

“This change to hotter conditions is caused, in part, by the effects of Tropical Storm Debby in North America. Debby is helping to strengthen the jet stream, causing it to meander over the Atlantic. This will allow hot air over France to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week.”

Pollen and UV levels will also increase as temperatures rise.

The hot weather may continue in some areas on Tuesday, the Met Office said when the hot air will likely be displaced by fresher weather conditions.

The weather is then set to become unsettled again with occasional showers.