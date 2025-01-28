Flood warnings map: Where alerts remain in place after major incident declared

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost 200 flood alerts and warnings have been issued across the UK as Storm Herminia continues to batter parts of the country.

There were 30 flood warnings, where flooding is expects and a further 162 alerts, where flooding is possible, across the south of England and the Midlands on Tuesday morning.

It comes after more than 100 people were evacuated following flooding across Somerset as a major incident was declared in the region.

The Met Office also issued a yellow rain warning covering South and West Wales until 9pm on Tuesday amid the risk of flooding to homes and businesses.

Another yellow rain warning is in place across southern England until 10am on Tuesday, with the risk of heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and flooding.

open image in gallery There were 162 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, across England and Wales as of Tuesday morning ( Environment Agency )

The bad weather is linked to Storm Herminia, a low-pressure system named by meteorologists in Spain, which was expected to feel the strongest winds.

Somerset Council said a major incident in the region, jointly declared with the police and other agencies, would be maintained until further notice with more rain forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Somerton Fire Station said 61 people were rescued from flooded properties, including a mobile home site in Charlton Adam, and temporarily relocated to Edgar Community Hall.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said the rain warnings are suggesting further flooding is possible until Tuesday evening.

“The trend over the next few days is for things to gradually improve a bit. These warnings for rain are suggesting further flooding is quite possible, especially within the warning area,” he said.

open image in gallery There were 30 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, across the UK on Tuesday morning ( Environment Agency )

“On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be mostly fine, there’s a small chance the far south of England see some further rain moving in, which we’re keeping an eye on.”

After a day of sunshine and showers on Tuesday, heaviest with the chance of hail and thunder in the south, the Met Office said rain is expected to ease overnight bar some heavy patches in the north of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Petagna said Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly fine, but with a small chance, the far south of England could see some outbreaks of rain.

Around 50,000 customers remained without electricity across Northern Ireland on Monday evening after Storm Eowyn hit at the weekend, according to Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.

Scottish and Southern Electricity said it had restored power to 90,000 customers affected by Storm Eowyn and was working to reconnect a further 1,700.