How to check for flood alerts and warnings in your area

The UK has endured a mild but rainy start to 2023 after an astonishingly cold December in which most parts of the country experienced snow, ice and prolonged exposure to sub-zero temperatures.

By contrast, the new year has been a demoralisingly drizzly affair so far, defined by near-daily downpours that have left paths muddy, fields sodden and rivers and streams in some danger of bursting their banks.

A number of new flood warnings have been issued in recent days as a band of rainwater and strong gales pushed eastwards across England and Wales, further threatening to disrupt travel after a month of rail and road strikes.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning of heavy rain for northwest England and central Wales on Tuesday, saying that between 60 and 80mm could fall between 6am and 8pm and warning of possible flooding.

If you are seeking to get ahead of the weather this winter, you can check all the latest flood alerts and warnings in your area on the government’s website simply by entering your postcode here.

You can also see a full list of all of the warnings and alerts currently active, with 28 official warnings and 79 alerts listed across the UK at the time of writing.

The site gives full details of the precise location of each site of concern and explains what action is being taken to address the problem.

It also advises users to call Floodline for further advice on 0345 988 1188 and encourages them to sign up for free flood warnings by text or email here to ensure they have the latest information.

You can find all the official advice on driving in floodwater here.