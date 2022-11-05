Jump to content

Met Office warns floods ‘likely’ as heavy rain to batter London and South East

The Met Office said between 20 and 30mm of rain is likely

Joe Middleton
Saturday 05 November 2022 19:01
<p>Drivers struggle through a flooded road in Barnham, West Sussex, following heavy rainfall this week </p>

Drivers struggle through a flooded road in Barnham, West Sussex, following heavy rainfall this week

(PA)

A weather warning for rain will be in force for large swathes of London and the South East on Sunday as the forecaster warns that floods are likely.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning and said that between 20 and 30mm of rain is likely, with some areas facing even heavier downpours and the chance of thunder.

The forecaster’s Alex Burkill said there would be “plenty of showers” on Sunday morning but, despite the heavy rainfall, temperatures should be “mild”.

The weather presenter added: “On Sunday it is going to be quite a wet day across parts of the South East. We do have a warning in force, particularly across parts of Sussex and Kent.

“The rain is likely to be heavy and impactful, with 20 to 30mm quite widely, perhaps a little bit more in some places.

He said that this could lead to some difficult driving conditions for motorists and also warned there could be spells of thunder.

Mr Burkill added: “It’s also going to be blustery, especially towards the West – that’s where the strongest winds will be.”

Temperatures would get up into the “mid-teens” and would be slightly warmer than usual at this time of year, Mr Burkill said.

The showers would continue throughout Sunday and into the evening, he added.

“Monday’s going to be quite a wet day in many places. We’re going to see that rain spilling in from the southwest, spreading to many areas, it could be heavy at times.” There is some chance of sunny spells in the South West.

Met Office’s weather outlook

Sunday:

Heavy rain in the South East, slowly clearing, then a band of heavy showers moving east, followed by sunny spells and scattered blustery, heavy showers. Windy in the West.

Monday to Wednesday:

Continuing unsettled with rain or showers, heavy at times in the West, although Wednesday looks like the driest of the outlook days. Mild and windy, with severe gales at times.

