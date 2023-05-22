For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK could be set for the warmest day of the year so far this week, according to the latest forecast by the Met Office, ahead of the predicted arrival of a so-called “African plume” heatwave.

On Sunday, the UK experienced its warmest day of the year with the mercury hitting a scorching 23C in Porthmadog, north Wales. Temperatures remained above 20C for the majority of England and Wales.

Monday is expected to be another warm day, bringing low clouds and fog early in the morning, but these conditions will quickly clear, making way for a dry day with sunny spells.

Temperatures are expected to be in the late teens in the north, while southern areas will see another day with temperatures above 20C.

“It sets us up for a nice start – lots of sunshine around, even in eastern Scotland, and conditions improve as the day goes on,” Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said.

The forecaster added that the mercury was observed to be rising beyond 23C this week.

Monday is expected to face temperatures in the mid 20s, making it yet another record hot day for the year as much warmer weather awaits the country in the coming days.

“In the sunshine, feeling very warm – temperatures even reaching mid-20s at times. The hottest day of the year so far,” said Mr Snell.

There might be a few showery outbreaks in Scotland, northern England and Wales, but overall, it is expected to be a delightful day for most.

Looking ahead on to Tuesday through Thursday, warm spells are expected to continue as the weather remains settled for large parts of the country.

On Wednesday, however, the northwest could bear witness to more clouds along with patchy rain.

Despite the settled conditions, nights could be chilly, leading to the formation of fog patches. Fortunately, the fog will clear as the day progresses, giving way to pleasant daytime conditions.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office predicts generally settled weather across many parts, with sunny spells anticipated for most regions.

Some areas in the north may experience occasional clouds, with weakening bands of rain possible.

Temperatures are expected to be above average for this time of year, providing a warm and enjoyable climate. Regions away from the windward eastern coasts, especially the southern parts, may particularly experience very warm temperatures.

Forecasters have been predicting the arrival of a weather front known as the “Africa plume” by the end of May.

This phenomenon could bring blistering sunshine to the UK, provide a much-anticipated taste of summer or even heatwave-like conditions.

Looking ahead into early June, the weather pattern is likely to shift initially, with high pressure moving northward. This shift increases the chance of more unsettled conditions in the southern parts of the UK. These conditions could bring heavy, thundery showers or longer spells of rain.

Winds are expected to be generally light throughout this period, though there may be moderate winds in the southeast and far northwest at times.

Despite the potential for unsettled weather, temperatures are expected to remain above normal and could locally reach very warm levels. However, windward coasts may experience cooler temperatures compared to inland areas.