Manchester Airport has closed both of its runways because of heavy snowfall.

A statement on Twitter this morning said: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.

“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”

It comes as temperatures in the UK could plunge to a chilly -10C, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland until 12pm on Sunday. The forecaster also issued ice warnings for Northern Ireland, Wales and south-western England to cover snow until 12pm on Sunday.

On Sunday, a snow and ice warning kicks in at 9am for most of London and some of south-eastern England until 9am on Monday, with a 30% chance of up to 5cm of snow.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to minus 10C or lower in isolated spots.

“Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year.

“There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings.

“There is also a small risk of a band of sleet or snow moving into the far South East on Sunday. If this happens it could potentially bring some disruption, especially to rush hour on Monday. A warning has been issued.”

