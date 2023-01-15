For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snow and ice warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plunge well below zero.

The Met Office has issued four days of warnings starting on Sunday, as Arctic winds see the return of the pre-Christmas cold snap.

Monday is expected to be the worst affected day of the week, with warnings for snow in South East England Scotland, and ice warnings forNorth England and Northern Ireland.

Sub zero temperatures are forecast overnight this week - dropping as low as -4C (Met Office)

Temperatures are set to drop as low as -4C overnight, and struggling to get above 5C during the day.

The first alert, which warns that wintry showers will lead to difficult driving conditions due to slippery surfaces, is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.

A lengthy yellow warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland begins at 2pm on Sunday through to 10am on Wednesday.

And another warning for snow across parts of south-east England has been issued by the forecaster for Monday, lasting from 2am until 8am.

Residents are urged to take care as there may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times.

Met office weather warnings in place for Monday (Met office)

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell warned those driving to work on Monday to leave plenty of time for their journeys, as the worst of the ice is expected to be during rush hour.

“We are starting to see the cold weather coming in from the Arctic, so we have now started to issue warnings for snow and ice across the UK,” he said.

“We have got a couple of areas we are keeping a very close eye on – we could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas.

“This could be a problem during rush hour, it could cause a few problems on the roads. The risk of flooding is still there.”

Mr Snell added that while “cold and wintry weather” is set to “dominate the UK” through the week, the weekend looks milder.

“Compared to the cold spell in December, it doesn’t look like it’s going to last as long,” he said.

The Met Office has said overnight temperatures will dip below 0C for much of the UK, while sheltered glens and high areas of Scotland could see -10C.

More than 100 flood warnings are also still in place across the UK. Earlier, flood defences, including boarding, were deployed in York city centre.

City of York Council said it had taken the measure to keep the area “safe and open” as it urged visitors to plan their journeys in advance.

Rescue workers were seen using a boat to navigate floodwater in the centre of York after the River Ouse burst its banks.

The Environment Agency had issued 98 flood warnings and 180 flood alerts in England as of Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued three flood warnings for areas of the Scottish Borders, Tayside and Ayrshire and Arran, along with two milder alerts for West Central Scotland.

Snow is expected to fall in England and Scotland this week (PA)

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Sunday:

Bright or sunny spells are possible at first, turning cloudier later. Dry for most, but the odd outbreak of rain is possible in the far north and west of the region. Feeling cold, particularly in strong winds during the morning. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Sunday night:

Rain will move eastwards in the early hours of the morning, turning heavy at times in the south and perhaps falling as snow over hills. Windy along the south coast. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Monday:

Overnight rain and hill snow will quickly clear, leaving a cloudy day with chance of the odd shower during the afternoon. Feeling cold, with strong winds along the south coast. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Feeling cold throughout, with widespread sharp overnight frosts and ice risk. Dry with sunny or clear spells. Breezy at times.