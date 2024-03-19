Met Office gives verdict on two-week ‘super storm’ hitting UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has refuted reports of a two-week storm drenching the UK in the coming days, stressing that the “typical mix of spring weather” will continue for the country.

Some reports said a 400-mile “superstorm” that is heading from the US is set to bring extreme conditions to the UK at the end of this month with high amounts of rain for a period of two weeks.

In a statement to The Independent, Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon clarified that there’s nothing in the current forecast that could be described as a “powerful storm” for the UK.

While the long-term forecast does show unsettled conditions developing across many parts of the country next week due to an Atlantic frontal system spreading from the west, Mr Dixon said the UK will see typical spring weather over the next few days.

“It’s a typical mix of spring weather for the UK this week, with periods of sunshine, showers and gusty winds and rain at times for some,” he said.

Milder conditions that persisted over the weekend and at the start of the week will continue. The mercury will remain in the mid-to-low teens for many in the south through much of the week.

“The set-up ahead of the weekend is for temperatures to gradually shift back more towards average for the time of year, with a mix of sunshine and showers for many, though details are still being determined,” Mr Dixon said.

The forecast shows “periods of wet weather interspersed with drier spells” in the period between 23 March to 1 April.

While rainfall amounts are expected to be highest in the south, northern areas may experience slightly drier conditions but cooler temperatures overall.

Tuesday is starting on a rainy note as overnight showers continue in the morning for sometime, moving southeastward across England and Wales throughout the day.

Rainfall forecast for Tuesday morning shows showers across the western parts of the country, with some areas in yellow receiving as much as 8mm per hour of rain, as a band of rain moves across eastwards gradually (Met Office )

However, these showers will clear by the afternoon, leaving a dry behind with occasional sunshine.

Mr Dixon said “some isolated showers will still pop up in some central areas through Tuesday, though it will be dry for many through the day.”

Forecast for 4pm shows rain almost entirely clearing out in the afternoon with some sporadic showers here and there (Met Office)

Temperatures are forecasted to remain mostly mild, with 14C (57.2F) expected in many areas in the south.

However, more changeable conditions are expected from Wednesday onwards, with conditions turning windier on Thursday.

As the rain once again moves in later on Tuesday, Wednesday will have “a soggy start to the day for much of England and Wales”, Mr Dixon said.

Rainfall forecast for Wednesday morning shows rain entering from southwest bringing heavier showers at times (Met Office)

“This will gradually peter out later in the day as it moves eastwards.”

“There’s some wet and windy weather from the north from Thursday, with an area of low pressure far to the north of the UK.”

“This will bring some gusty winds to the north on Thursday, with the west of Scotland likely to see some heavy rain at times,” Mr Dixon said.

The weekend forecast shows a continuation of sunny spells and showers across the UK, which can turn heavy and thundery at times, perhaps with hail in places.