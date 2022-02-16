The Met Office has warned that more bad weather will follow Storms Dudley and Eunice, with “blustery conditions” expected across the UK on Sunday.

A low pressure system is forecast to arrive in the UK on Sunday, bringing with it “unsettled conditions,” which will linger on into next week, a spokesperson at the Met Office told The Independent.

The area of low pressure is currently located on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, above Newfoundland in Canada, but it expected to make its way over to the UK by the end of the weekend.

It has not yet been officially named as a storm, but is forecast to bring further rain, winds and unsettled weather to the UK from Sunday and into the start of next week.

The Met Office said that they are watching the low pressure system to see how it develops and whether or not the UK will experience three storms in quick succession.

Currently, two storms are expected to hit the UK this week, with winds of up to 90mph forecast.

Storm Dudley will arrive first and is expected to affect northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile on Friday, Storm Eunice is expected to arrive with the Met Office issuing warnings of snow, with the potential for blizzard conditions in parts of Scotland.

Up to 30cm of snow may settle on the hills of Scotland with winds prompting snow drifts to potentially develop on higher ground.