Danger to life weather warning as thunderstorms and flooding set to hit England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of southern England are set to be battered by torrential rain on Saturday which could cause “significant” flooding and a danger to life, the Met Office said.

An amber warning for thunderstorms has been issued for between 4am and 11am spanning major towns and cities including London, Brighton, Portsmouth, Chelmsford, St Albans and Cambridge.

Forecasters have warned of sudden flooding in roads and homes with some more remote communities at risk of being cut off, while delays to train and bus services are also likely.

Power cuts could also occur and buildings are at risk of damage from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

It is one of several weather warnings for thunderstorms issued across the country.

open image in gallery An amber warning for thunderstorms has been issued for between 4am and 11am ( Met Office )

On Friday, two yellow warnings are in place with one covering much of Yorkshire and the north east of England from 11am to 8pm on Friday. The second will come into place at 9pm until 11:49pm in London and the south east.

On Saturday, two yellow warnings will be in place alongside the more severe amber alert. Most of England will be covered by a yellow warning from midnight to 9pm. Eastern Scotland is also facing a yellow warning from 4pm until midday on Sunday.

A further warning for the south west of England will also come into place ad midday on Sunday and remain until 3am on Monday.

open image in gallery ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The downpours will be fuelled by warm and humid airmass moving across the country over the coming days, the Met Office said.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly, said: “Within the warm and humid airmass we will potentially see temperatures reaching 30°C or more for parts of eastern England by Friday, with very warm and muggy conditions continuing into the weekend in parts of central and southern England.”

open image in gallery People walking in the rain at Newcastle Quayside. ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Looking ahead to next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue, with showers and thunderstorms at times, although some drier, brighter interludes are also likely. Temperatures will be near normal or warm for the time of year, depending on sunshine.

By mid-week, conditions may begin to settle from the west, though eastern areas could still see showers. Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above normal, with warmth in sunnier areas.

It comes as Southern Water has become the latest company to bring in a hosepipe ban, to protect rare chalk stream habitat, as England battles exceptionally dry weather.

The company said restrictions on hosepipes for activities such as watering gardens, filling paddling pools or washing cars would come in for households in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from Monday.

open image in gallery ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

It is the latest announcement by water companies bringing in hosepipe bans in response to the driest start to the year since 1976 for England.

Rainfall across England was 20 per cent less than the long-term average for June, which was also the hottest on record for the country, with two heatwaves driving unusually high demand for water, the Environment Agency has said.

Drought was declared in East and West Midlands on Tuesday, with the region joining swathes of northern England in being impacted by the lack of rainfall.