The UK is set to see a shift in the weather as more sunshine returns to the country after days of heavy rains, taking temperatures close to 30C soon.

The Met Office forecast shows sunny spells for most on Thursday, with just a few showers expected in some areas after an ongoing spell of rains and cooler conditions.

“Some wet and windy weather will move into Northern Ireland and western Scotland through the afternoon and evening,” the Met Office said, adding that temperatures will be around average.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to climb up close to 30C with around 20-21C predicted for northern areas.

There may be some thunder, but conditions are expected to remain fresh on Sunday before the next week brings unsettled weather again.

“As we move towards the weekend we are expecting a brief hotter and more humid spell of weather to develop across parts of the UK,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

“The main heat and humidity will be across England and Wales with temperatures peaking around 30C during Friday and Saturday.

Ahead in July, temperatures are expected to stay close to normal or above normal, said the Met Office’s long-range forecast.

There is no clarity on whether there will be a heatwave or if temperatures will climb up to 40C but this July is feared to be hotter than average, meteorologists said amid hotter conditions across the globe.

Earth registered its hottest day ever this Monday, and the same record was broken again on Tuesday, as heatwaves sizzle several parts of the world.

The summer season has already gone off to a hotter start as the UK experienced its hottest June on record, according to the Met Office.