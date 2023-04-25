For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is set to see more wintry showers as cold Arctic air is set to sweep across the country, the Met Office warned, amid persistent cold conditions despite the spring season.

After a cold start of the week, the temperatures are expected to plummet further, reaching below the freezing point across the UK as cold Arctic air moves southwards.

The Met Office forecasted a “cold and frosty” Tuesday morning with wintry showers expected to continue for the far northeast and heavy and thundery rain sweeps eastwards across southern parts overnight.

Some areas may still see some sunshine despite the chilly and snowy conditions that can make the rather cold weather feel pleasant. However, as the day progresses, it is likely that clouds will start moving in from the southwest later in the day towards the southern parts, the forecaster said.

The weather in the UK has remained colder in the first few weeks of April despite the spring season. However, further drop is expected due to the cold Arctic air, already in place for parts of Scotland, which is expected to spread south across the rest of the UK by early Tuesday, as a low-pressure system moves eastward away from the country.

"This week will see temperatures below average for the time of year for many,” Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly explained.

“Blustery winds will become confined to the far northeast overnight, with winds falling light elsewhere.”

“This will allow widespread frost by night, though in sunshine by day, it should feel pleasant enough. Wintry showers will continue across the northeast, becoming confined to Orkney and Shetland by tomorrow afternoon."

On Wednesday, the country should expect fairly cold weather with light rain or drizzle in the southwest and wintry showers in the far northeast.

From Thursday, low pressure begins to return from the southwest, bringing outbreaks of heavy rain at times. Although it will start to turn milder in the south, it will stay colder in the extreme northeast with a few wintry showers.

Looking ahead to the Bank Holiday weekend, deputy chief meteorologist Nick Silkstone said: "It will potentially take until the end of the week for the milder air to push as far north as northern Scotland."

As the milder air pushes in, temperatures will once again trend upwards, and they will mostly be a little above average by the bank holiday weekend, although still perhaps remaining nearer average in the extreme northeast.

Next week, Britons can expect fairly settled weather, with a good deal of dry and mild weather punctuated by the occasional afternoon shower. However, there is still much uncertainty in the forecast to give a detailed weather report for the coronation weekend.