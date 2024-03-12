For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Large parts of the UK are set for an unsettled week with persistent rain and drizzle continuing for many.

The Met Office predicts ongoing outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the country with occasional dry spells.

Tuesday will start with a band of heavy rain entering from the west and moving eastward, according to the latest forecast.

Rain is expected to blanket the entire country on Tuesday morning, with intensifying downpours at times.

Although heavy rain will gradually clear towards the east as the day progresses, the afternoon will remain overcast, with the possibility of light rain persisting.

The western regions are also expected to face increasing winds as the day unfolds.

This unsettled pattern will continue through the week and longer, the forecast shows.

While some reports show another “snow bomb” expected to blanket the UK in the coming days, based on WXCharts, the Met Office long-range forecast only shows “a broadly unsettled pattern” continuing into the next weekend, with showers and brighter spells.

Some 41 flood warnings have been issued by the environment agency and there are 129 less severe flood alerts. There are no Met Office severe weather warnings in place for now.

Despite the unsettled weather, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing under the blanket of clouds.

Map shows heavy rain spreading across the UK on Tuesday with areas in yellow expected to see 8mm per hour of rainfall (Met Office)

Cloudy conditions will persist into the evening, accompanied by light rain in the west initially.

However, the weather is expected to turn for the worse as the night progresses.

Outbreaks of rain will become heavier and sustained, particularly affecting Northern Ireland and Scotland as a band of rain enters from the north.

Map shows rain intensifies in Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday morning (Met Office)

This band will slowly move across northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. Southern England and Wales are expected to experience drier conditions, although the day will remain predominantly cloudy.

Wednesday is largely set to be a windy day, with gales expected in northern Scotland.

The rainfall will continue this week, particularly in the west where it will be heavy at times.

However, residents in the southeast may enjoy periods of fine and dry weather. As the week progresses, temperatures are expected to rise, bringing milder conditions across the country.