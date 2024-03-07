Mapped: Rain set to lash parts of UK this weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rain is set to lash parts of the UK this weekend, bringing an end to the dry spell enjoyed by many this week.

Weather maps from the Met Office show unsettled weather from Friday with some drizzle, while Sunday could bring heavier showers to large parts of the country.

Thursday will start largely dry with fog and frost clearing to sunny spells, but some showers in the south and northeast are expected, the forecaster said.

The south could see some “heavy showers” while the northeast will “hold on to low clouds with some showers”.

Friday is again expected to be mostly dry and bright in the south, with patchy rain further north.

Rainfall forecast for Thursday shows some parts of UK could see light rainfall (Met Office )

However, the forecaster said the conditions are “turning more unsettled over the weekend” with rainy and windy weather.

There will be “outbreaks of rain, sometimes heavy”.

The rainfall forecast map from the Met Office shows a band of rain moving into the country on Sunday with heavier showers in the south.

Rainfall forecast from Met Office shows rainfall in large parts of UK on Sunday morning (Met Office)

There are no weather warnings in place currently.

The change to more unsettled conditions comes after a few days of drier and more settled weather following weeks of heavy rainfall in February.

“A marked temperature contrast starts to form through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said.

“We’re going to see 6-7C and a brisk wind coming in from the North Sea.”

But after Sunday’s brief wet spell, the weather is again expected to become drier and warmer, the Met Office confirmed on Wednesday, dismissing reports of “snow bomb”.

In a statement to The Independent, a Met Office spokesperson clarified that any snow-related disruption next week “looks unlikely”.

“Mainly dry conditions developing for most areas at the start of next week”, the Met Office forecast says.

“It will probably stay drier and brighter across the north, although still with a few showers in places.”