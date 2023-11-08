Showers to get heavier as weather charts show when snow is arriving in UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is set to have another unsettled week with more showers forecasted by the Met Office, as large parts of the country are still recovering from the impact of Storm Ciarán.

Parts of the UK saw some continued showers for the last two days but lighter than last week’s rainfall which led to widespread flooding and travel chaos.

The weather forecast from WXCharts, which gets its data from the Met Desk, shows there is a chance of some snow later in the month but only in higher grounds in Scotland.

Showers are expected to turn heavier on Wednesday when a band of rain arrives, with wet and windy weather sweeping eastwards across all parts of the country.

The temperatures are expected to be around 12C-13C, the average for this time of the year. However, northern areas could see the mercury dipping further to low single digits.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said a “band of rain” is going to be pushing “across the whole of the UK on Wednesday,” bringing showers to areas that have remained relatively dry so far.

“It will see wet and windy weather on Wednesday moving across all parts of the UK, with some locally heavy rain,” he added.

The unsettled weather will remain in place for three days until Friday.

However, the forecaster still predicts plenty of sunshine later in the day.

The rain comes just a few days after flooding caused by Storm Ciaran last week.

However, the forecaster expects the river levels to have recovered by now so “things will not be quite as sensitive”, Mr Partridge added.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office says unsettled weather will continue this month with western and northern areas “seeing the bulk of rainfall”.

Temperature will remain close to normal but on the mild side. Although fog and mist will develop overnight.