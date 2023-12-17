Amber rain warning extended as public transport services cancelled

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of public transport services have been cancelled as weather warnings over the weekend have been extended.

A yellow weather warning across much of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Stirling and Perth and Kinross was issued at 6pm on Saturday.

Sunday’s amber warning has been extended until 6am on Monday, and a number of public transport services have been cancelled as a result.

The Met Office warned the most severely impacted areas could endure a month’s worth of rain in a day.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, ferry operator CalMac announced the cancellation of several of its services, warning of possible disruption to other services.

Scotrail has also cancelled some services, and warned the public to take care when travelling as rainfall worsens.

The Met Office on Saturday said certain areas may suffer power cuts, while some communities may be completely cut off.

Sepa has issued a flood warning in Strath Oykel, while flood alerts have been issued in Caithness and Sutherland, Argyll and Bute, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Skye and Lochaber, and Wester Ross.