Large parts of the UK are set for an unsettled week with persistent rain and drizzle continuing for many.

Cloudy skies dominate the forecast for Monday, with mist and murk lingering around eastern coasts.

The Met Office predicts ongoing outbreaks of drizzle in the east, while light rain is expected to spread across Northern Ireland and western Scotland. The rest of the country may experience drier conditions, with potentially brighter spells in the southwest.

While some reports show another “snow bomb” expected to blanket the UK in the coming days, based on WXCharts, the Met Office long-range forecast only shows “a broadly unsettled pattern” continuing into the next weekend, with showers and brighter spells.

Some 33 flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency and there are 123 less severe flood alerts. There are no Met Office severe weather warnings in place for now.

The evening will start cloudy and mostly dry, but conditions are expected to change later in the night. Heavy rain is set to move into western areas accompanied by brisk winds.

Despite the unsettled weather, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing under the blanket of cloud.

Met Office map shows light showers across the country on Monday (Met Office)

On Tuesday widespread outbreaks of rain are forecast to spread across the entire of the UK, turning heavy at times.

Weather maps show a band of rain moving into the country from the west, bringing heavy showers as it moves across the country.

Map shows heavy rain spreading across the UK on Tuesday with areas in yellow expected to see 8mm per hour of rainfall (Met Office)

Some relief may come in the form of a slight drying trend in southern England during the afternoon.

Breezy conditions are expected for most regions, with the west experiencing stronger winds.

The Met Office warns of a continuing trend of rain throughout the week, particularly in the northwest, where occasional heavy downpours are anticipated.

However, residents in the southeast may enjoy periods of fine and dry weather. As the week progresses, temperatures are expected to rise, bringing milder conditions across the country.