Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning as flooding and thunderstorms to hit UK

The Met Office has issued an amber warning as thunderstorms and flooding are set to hit parts of southern and eastern England tonight.

The warning, which covers the east and south east of England, including London, says thunderstorms are likely from Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday. Essex, Norfolk, Southend-on-Sea, Suffolk, Thurrock, East Sussex, Kent and Medway are all in the area under the new warning.

The Met Office said some places within the warning area could see 30-50mm of rain and winds in excess of 40-50mph, along with frequent lightning.

The forecaster warns that power cuts and the flooding of homes and businesses are likely. Some communities may become cut off if roads flood and public transport may be disrupted where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

Spray and sudden flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life, the forecaster said.

The latest update comes as two yellow warnings for thunderstorms have already been put in place across the south west and south east of England, as well as Wales and the West Midlands across Friday. The warning will stretch into Scotland, the East Midlands and the north of England on Saturday.

open image in gallery Where yellow and amber weather warnings are set to stretch across the UK on Saturday ( Met Office )

The amber weather warning across the south east is set to subside around 5am, while much of the rest of the UK will see thunderstorms until 6pm on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said; “By Friday afternoon and evening, heavy and thundery showers are likely to spread across southeastern England and East Anglia, tracking north-eastwards overnight. There is currently some uncertainty around the exact location and intensity of the thunderstorms, but there is a risk that some areas could see 30 to 50mm of rain, with a risk of even larger accumulations possible.

“With much of the rain falling in a short space of time there is a risk of impacts such as surface water flooding. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail could pose additional hazards. Updates to this warning are expected as confidence increases on the exact location of the greatest risk of the heaviest downpours.”

The thunderstorm warnings coincide with a number of yellow heat health alerts put in place by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) across the East Midlands, the east and south east of England and London.

Today:

Sunny spells and showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland, some heavy and thundery. A hot, sunny and humid day across England and Wales, with increasing risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms later. Hail and gusty winds and localised flooding possible.

Torrential downpours and thunderstorms will continue to move northwards through the evening and into the early hours. Some places remaining dry. A warm and humid night for many.

Saturday:

Heavy showers and thunderstorms easing a little as the day progresses. Driest and brightest towards the southeast. Still very warm here, but a little cooler elsewhere.

