The UK‘s weather is set to brighten on Monday but remain unsettled after thunderstorms brought very heavy rain and flash floods to many areas on Sunday.

Severe weather warnings were issued for much of England and parts of Wales over the weekend as flash flooding forced the closure of Exeter Airport.

The Met Office said more than a month’s rain could have fallen in a single day across parts of the UK by the end of Sunday. An amber weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy persistent rain, with possible flooding across parts of Devon and Somerset, was put in place.

Photos and videos on social media showed roads covered with water after downpours triggered flash flooding in Kenton, Devon and several other parts. Exeter airport’s main terminal was flooded, leading to the cancellation of flights.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms was in place across the rest of the southwest of England and south Wales overnight until 6am on Monday.

Thundery showers in the eastern parts of the UK will gradually begin clearing though, the Met Office said, as a band of rain moves in from the west during the morning hours.

“During the rest of today (Sunday) and tomorrow we will see a transition to fresher conditions, with the warmth and humidity of recent days being pushed eastwards away from the UK,” Met Office’s David Oliver said.

“This will allow fresher and, at times, unsettled conditions driven by what is happening in the Atlantic.”

Exeter Airport said it hoped to reopen on Monday and urged travellers to check for status updates with their airlines.

An airport spokesperson said: “Following Sunday afternoon’s flash flooding, which caused the closure of the airport, our teams are working through the night cleaning up and we expect to be open tomorrow morning, Monday.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the very latest information about their flight, and please bear with us while we do our very best to return all airport operations to normal.”

Temperatures are set to drop again later on Monday, bringing fresher conditions with heavy showers in the afternoon.

Along the western coasts, some showers are expected to linger, and as the evening progresses, a band of cloud and heavy rain will sweep in from the west, heightening the risk of coastal gales in western regions, the forecast said.

The day will also see an increase in wind speeds, adding to the unsettled conditions.

Areas under yellow warning on Sunday and Monday (Met Office)

Tuesday morning will also see a continuation of unsettled weather as clouds and rain rapidly spread from the west.

However, some respite may be in store for southern parts of the UK as a brief dry spell and bright spells are expected.

Despite the possible short-lived break from rain, the day will remain windy, with strong gusts expected.

Conditions are expected to remain “blustery at times” this week, the Met Office warned, urging people to keep an eye on the forecast.

“It is certainly worth keeping up to date with the forecast,” Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said.

“Make sure you are taking care as the weather could change at very short lead times and just be prepared for those gusty winds and potentially large hailstorms.”