‘Strongest winds of winter’ to hit UK as Met Office issue new weather warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Friday and Saturday this week as it predicts some of the “strongest winds of the winter so far.”

The warnings are in place in large parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland with 50-60 mph winds inland and 70-80 mph winds along the coast, the forecaster said.

The Met Office said people could expect some “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs”, as well as power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

It also warned of “injuries and danger to life” from “flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material” thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

open image in gallery Met Office reveals yellow weather warnings across the UK ( Met Office )

This might affect road, rail, air and ferry services for these areas, the forecaster added.

To prepare for the strong winds, the Met Office advised people to “prepare to protect your property and people from injury” by checking for loose items outside their homes and see how they and secure them.

It warned people to check road conditions before driving and be ready to amend travel plans, and prepare in advance for power cuts by gathering essential items such as torches, batteries, and mobile phone power banks.

The Met Office added: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The forecaster issued a new map which shows that a powerful Jet Stream above the North Atlantic will cause a return to wet and windy conditions with disruptive weather “likely.”

They described a “deep area of low pressure” expected to pass across the northwest of the UK across Friday and Saturday, which will bring a spell of “very strong” southeasterly to southwesterly winds.

The Met Office said: “The wind strength will gradually ease through Saturday from the south.”

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said that the “conditions are expected to become gradually more unsettled” this week, with Thursday seeing a “significant change across the country.”

“We’re expecting to see more rain accompanied by stronger winds. Temperatures will also be below par for what we usually see at this time of year.”

Friday’s forecast is expected to bring “more notable” wind and rain.

While the strongest winds will be towards the north west, the UK as a whole can expect it to become a lot windier towards the end of the week.

These new weather warnings come just weeks after the country experienced its coldest January night in 15 years after a hamlet in northern Scotland dropped to minus 18.7C on 10 January.

Altnaharra, which is in the most northern region of the Highlands, recorded minus 18.7C that Friday night.