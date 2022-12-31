UK weather: Snow and rain warnings for new year weekend after floods and landslips

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Year’s Day will be welcomed in with weather warnings as snow and rain threaten to dampen the first new year celebrations without restrictions in three years.

Two yellow warnings for snow and one for ice have been issued across Scotland for Sunday.

Icy stretches are likely to form from Saturday night and last until Sunday morning, according to the Met Office.

Spells of snow will fall mainly over hills and mountains in southern, central and eastern Scotland which may cause travel disruption.

For the rest of the UK, the weather will be “largely dry”.

Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell said: “There will be some bright sunny spells but also scattered showers in parts of Wales and across southwest England.

“Temperatures will be maximum 11C and 12C in the south, and much colder in the north with temperatures in the single digits for Scotland.”

Bank holiday Monday is set to be a quieter day on the weather front, Ms Mitchell said.

Three yellow weather warnings have been issued for the weekend (Met Office )

“It will be dry, cold and sunny across most of the UK on Monday. There will be some rain and sleet showers in the far north of Scotland, but otherwise, most people can expect a frosty start and then plenty of sunshine with some light wind.”

The Met Office urged people to monitor their website or app for any further weather warnings over the weekend.

Next week there is expected to be calmer weather in the south as high pressure clings on and more unsettled conditions due to low pressure in the north.

It comes after heavy rain resulted in widespread flooding across southern and central parts of Scotland, bringing travel disruption on Friday due to landslips and flooding.

Heavy rain caused landslips and widespread flooding in Scotland on Friday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Those looking to commute on the TransPennine Express have been warned not to travel this evening due to severe disruptions.

“The West Coast Mainline will be closed between Carlisle and Scotland whilst Network Rail carries out inspections on the damage caused by the extreme weather and then work to repair the damage,” the company said.

Forecasters have said the cause of the unsettled weather in the UK was the deadly bomb cyclone in the US that sent temperatures plunging over Christmas.

Met Office UK 5-day forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

Cold and frosty with icy patches across northern Scotland and a few light showers. Elsewhere, further spells of rain with some hill snow over parts of Scotland. Clear spells will develop over England and Wales later with showers in the west.

Sunday:

Early rain and hill snow in Scotland becoming confined to the north later. Otherwise brighter and breezy with sunshine and showers. Chance of more persistent rain in the southeast later.

Monday to Wednesday:

Widely settled on Monday with overnight frost and a few showers near northern coasts. Rain arriving from the west through Tuesday, heavy at times into Wednesday. Becoming windy and milder.