Parts of the UK have been issued with an amber weather warning this weekend as heavy rainfall is forecasted.

Areas in north western Scotland will be the worst affected with persistent heavy rain expected to cause significant travel disruption and flooding.

The wet weather, which is likely to be more severe on Sunday, could cause “danger to life” according to the Met Office with fast flowing or deep floodwater likely.

The government’s Environment Agency has issued 20 flood warnings where flooding is expected and over 84 flood alerts where it is possible.

There are 20 flood warnings and 84 flood alerts in place across the UK (The Environment Agency)

There will also be a chance of powercuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses as well as delays and cancellations to train and bus services. In the worst affected areas in Scotland, there is a “good chance” some communities will be cut off by blocked roads.

Some 24 flood warnings were removed in the last 24 hours.

Scots are advised to plan ahead this weekend (PA)

Flooding is expected across the UK (PA)

Covering parts of the north-west Highlands and Argyll, the Met Office warning will be in effect for the entirety of Sunday, while less severe yellow warnings have been issued for a wider part of the north west from Saturday evening until Monday morning.

The agency predicts 100-150mm of rainfall in the area this weekend, potentially rising to 200mm in some west-facing upslopes, and Scots have been asked to plan ahead if they are travelling in this area. Gusts in excess of 50mph are expected across parts of the Pennines throughout the day.

Many areas in the north of Scotland are expected to be hit with heavy downpours - the image shows north western Scotland impacted on Sunday evening (The Met Office)

Other areas of the UK will experience a relatively dry weekened with average temperatures of around 11 to 12 degrees which are higher than average for many areas in the north of the UK, according to Annie Shuttleworth, a metereologist at The Met Office.

The Met Office have issued guidance on how to stay safe and how to protect property during heavy rainfall while Traffic Scotland have provided advice on how to drive safely during wet weather.

Scottish Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “Our trunk road teams will be out on the network to tackle any issues, but it’s important motorists also play their part and plan their journeys before setting off.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators as the forecast conditions also have potential to impact your services.