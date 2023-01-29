Parts of UK to be hit with ‘danger to life’ warning as high winds sweep country

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strong winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Scotland and parts of northern England next week.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the whole of Scotland between the hours of 8pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

Meteorologists said the extreme weather, caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland, will likely cause strong winds in parts of northern England too.

Forecasters said travel could be disrupted in the affected areas, such as ferry crossings, during the high winds, and there could also be some damage to buildings.

They said there is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office said while gusts of up to 60mph are expected “fairly widely” across Scotland and northern England, there remains “uncertainty” on how the weather could affect Scotland’s Central Belt.

The stronger 80mph winds will “most likely” be felt over the north of mainland Scotland and the islands of Lewis and Orkney.

Dan Stroud, operational meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We are expecting a deep area of low pressure to pass to the north of Scotland late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“It is likely to bring a spell of strong and gusty winds to much of Scotland and northern England.

“The strongest winds will be across Scotland with gusts fairly widely up to 60mph and a risk of gusts reaching 80mph, most likely over the north of mainland Scotland, Lewis and Orkney.”