Torrential rain causes huge landslips in Scotland as drivers airlifted from cars
Scotland covered by amber and yellow weather alerts as Met Office warns of ‘danger to life’ floods
Ten people have been airlifted from their cars after torrential rain caused multiple landslides in Scotland.
Aerial images shared by Police Scotland showed the A83 between Tarbet and Lochgilphead covered in soil as the coastguard carried out a search and rescue helicopter operation.
No injuries have been reported so far, Police Scotland told The Independent.
It comes as amber and yellow weather alerts for heavy downpours are in place across large parts of Scotland until Sunday morning. Up to 180mm of rain is expected to fall in parts of the Highlands, meaning one month’s worth of rain is due to fall in one day.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of multiple landslides on the A83 and A815 on the morning of Saturday, 7 October, 2023. A number of vehicles were stuck between the landslides.
“Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, attended and ten people were airlifted to safety. There were no reports of injuries. The roads remain closed and drivers are urged to avoid travel in the area.”
They added in a post on X that the A83 is closed between Tarbet and Lochgilphead due to multiple landslips and that drivers should “avoid travelling in the Argyll and Bute area due to significant disruption.”
Vincent Fitzsimons, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said that flood warnings had been issued across Scotland.
He said: “I want to be very clear that this is not a normal autumn day for Scotland.
“We’re expecting extensive river and surface water flooding in affected areas. There is a danger to life. There will be widespread impacts to road and rail. There is a risk of more significant community scale property flooding.”
Railway passengers have also been heavily affected today following warnings to not travel into Scotland.
LNER cancelled all services north of Newcastle on Saturday, and advised passengers not to travel north of there.
Network Rail Scotland posted on X, formerly Twitter: “A month’s worth of rain is expected today, likely leading to widespread flooding across Scotland.
“With this in mind, we’re limiting train speeds on almost all routes to protect passengers, staff and the railway. Check your journey before travelling.”
Avanti West Coast also advised customers between Scotland and Preston not to travel, and confirmed there would be no services running north of the latter.
More follows...
