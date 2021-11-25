Swathes of Britain are set to be battered by gales this weekend as Storm Arwen brings winds of up to 75mph.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering most of the UK for Saturday, with coastal areas hit hardest.

Forecasters say high winds may cause some travel disruption and damage in the worst affected areas.

An amber alert issued for northeast Scotland and northeast England says "flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life".

Longer journey times in those areas are "likely", with rail, air and ferry services potentially disrupted, the Met said.

A yellow warning in place for most of England, including the southwest, midlands, east and north, says Storm Arwen will bring gusts of up 65mph to cities such as Plymouth, Bristol, Norwich, Manchester and Newcastle.

Met Office Principal Meteorologist Dan Suri told The Independent: “Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low pressure system that will impact the northeast in particular from Friday, but will also bring wider impacts to the UK with high and rain.

“Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the northeast, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations.”

Parts of the UK are also set for a sprinkling of snow this weekend as an Arctic blast bites, sending temperatures tumbling towards freezing.

As well as strong winds and rain, a low pressure system will bring snow to hilly areas in the north on Friday.

The wintry mix of rain and snow is predicted to continue into Saturday, with snow possible anywhere apart from the far south, although accumulations are likely to be confined to the hills.

On Friday, highs of 8C are expected in the south while the mercury will struggle to get above 7 in the north.

Going into Saturday, forecasters expect similar temperatures although bitter Arctic winds coming from the north will make it feel like -2C in central Scotland and 0 in and around London.

Sunday will be mainly dry and sunny, however thick cloud will build into northern and western areas during the day bringing a chance of drizzle later.