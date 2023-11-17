Met Office forecasts snow amid dipping temperatures and showers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has issued fresh yellow weather warnings for the weekend amid dipping temperatures and the arrival of snow in parts of the country.

Temperatures are dipping in the north with chances of some frost and snow on the higher grounds building up over the weekend, said the forecaster.

“For the start of Saturday, we keep the cold conditions at first across parts of central and eastern Scotland, so there will be a touch of frost in the northeast of Scotland and some snowflakes over the hills and mountains, as the rain bumps into that cold air,” said Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern.

The Met Office’s yellow warning cautions residents about heavy rain in parts of the UK with an increased risk of flooding and disruption.

Over the next two days, up to 50mm of rain can fall on the southern coast of England, which has already seen heavy downpours from Storm Debi earlier this week, said the forecaster.

The warning begins 9pm Friday to 3pm Saturday and covers southwest England and Wales. Some of the areas in southwest England covered by the warning include Plymouth, Somerset, Devon, Cornwall and Dorset among others.

Some of the areas in Wales include Cardiff, Caerphilly, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Blaenau Gwent.

“Another area of rain will cross the UK starting from Friday evening, before it clears to the east during Saturday,” said the Met Office.

“Some of that rain, especially in southwestern parts of the UK, is likely to be heavy at times, and follows many weeks of above-average rainfall in this area.”

Yellow weather warning for Friday and Saturday (Met Office)

Localised flooding and travel disruptions are anticipated during the morning rush hour in the southwest and in the afternoon in the southeast.

The Met Office has also warned adverse weather conditions could lead to interruptions in power supplies and other essential services.

As more rain is expected in southern areas, the rest of the country will be “chilly but largely dry and bright”, according to the forecaster.

On Saturday, cloud and rain is expected to spread north and east throughout the day, leading to some heavy rain in areas that were dry.

Some more sunny spells can also be expected between showers.