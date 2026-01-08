Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Goretti is set to unleash a wintry beast on the UK as the country is already reeling from heavy snow and dangerous icy conditions.

While the worst of the storm is still to come on Thursday evening, many communities have already experienced intense snowfall this week. The icy conditions have also led to a rise in “injuries from slips and falls,” the NHS has said.

Amid the treacherous weather conditions, members of the public have taken to social media to air their grievances about a lack of grit on the roads and criticise local authorities.

One social media user from snow-laden Abderdeenshire said no grit had been put down in several days despite heavy snowfall.

He wrote on X: “Quite ridiculous that anyone @Aberdeenshire thinks they don’t need additional help with the snow. Onto day 6 or 7 for many. Streets still unploughed, no grit or salt provided or put down. It’s incompetence on a massive scale.”

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident this week, with three to six inches of snow widely reported to have fallen overnight.

The council stated in an update: “Our crews report that our primary network took a fair hit from those snow levels after a strong clearing effort again yesterday. We’re back out in force this morning but our focus on the vital primary routes may impact other route treatment so please bear with us.”

The village of Insch was cut off after almost a foot of snow amassed on Wednesday, as locals described the season as “one of the worst winters in 25 years”.

Resident Doug Griffin said: "There has been nothing like this since 2010, it is quite remarkable. It makes it really difficult to do anything."

open image in gallery Storm Goretti is barrelling towards the UK as snow is forecast in large swathes of the country ( PA Wire )

Another user posted a photo of a snowed in driveway as she described days of snow without any grit from the council.

She wrote on Facebook: “Madness to me that the council won’t even give us grit up here to have a fighting chance. After many days of snow on our street, it has now become ice and is arguably more dangerous now than it was. Make it make sense.”

open image in gallery Motorists faced difficult driving conditions due to snow ( PA Wire )

On X, one user said he was like “Bambi on ice” as he walked to the local shops. He wrote: “Just had to walk down to local sainsbury, for supplies, pavements are treacherous. Snow has all gone just leaving ice. No grit in the grit bins.”

Another user tagged East Riding Council as they demanded to know why paths has not been gritted. They wrote: “Yet again another snow fall that’s turned to ice. No paths gritted in Bridlington, sheet ice everywhere. Too dangerous to walk on. Roads now compacted snow, too dangerous to drive on. What are we actually paying our council tax for ? Please explain.”

The council replied: “Paths aren't gritted however salt bins are provided so the public can grit the paths during icy and snowy conditions.”

Other councils have also responded to complaints on social media with statements explaining why roads still appear icy.

North Yorkshire Council wrote on X: “We are gritting priority roads in all areas of North Yorkshire. Remember, grit doesn’t work instantly, and it won’t melt ice or snow as soon as it’s spread. It needs vehicles to drive over it so the salt can be crushed and start working. Until enough traffic has passed, the road can still feel icy even though it has been gritted. Fresh snow will also settle on top of a gritted surface.”

Southwark Council also gave update on social media, as they said: “Heavy rain overnight washed away grit across London this morning, leading to black ice in many places.

open image in gallery Police at the scene of the bus crash in Kent ( PA Wire )

“Our contractors have responded today to reports of ice and snow on footways by hand spreading salt in affected areas. When temperatures fall below freezing we lay grit on roads and pavements, and we will be gritting again today.”

The icy conditions this week has already seen multiple incidents, a two buses collided in Berkshire on Wednesday, one carrying schoolchildren. The South Central Ambulance Service confirmed that nine children, the coach driver, and eight adults from the public bus sustained minor injuries.

Two patients, including one school child, have since been transported to Royal Berkshire Hospital for additional medical attention.

Meanwhile, Kent Police were called to Chilmington Green, Ashford, soon after 8am after a school bus left the road and ended up in a ditch.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the bus was believed to have “slipped” off the road due to black ice.

In a statement, police said that there are “no reported injuries”.

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment.