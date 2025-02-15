UK weather live: Snow and ice to hit Britain as Met Office warns of rare freezing rain
Met Office issues weather alerts as health authorities warn of potentially fatal risk to vulnerable people
Snow and ice are set to hit the UK this weekend, with the Met Office also issuing a rare forecast for the hazardous phenomenon of freezing rain.
Following a lengthy spell of wintry temperatures across the UK, the Met Office has now put yellow weather warnings in force for snow and ice across swathes of northeastern England.
Those warnings – stretching from Newcastle to Bradford – are in place from 6am until 2pm on Saturday, while the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a cold weather alert covering parts of North East England, Yorkshire and the Humber.
Cold temperatures are set to persist across the UK this weekend, with some heavier rain also forecast in southern Wales and southwestern England.
The icy conditions are expected to have minor impacts on health and social care services, and will pose a greater risk to the lives of vulnerable people, the UKHSA warns.
Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said that 2 to 5cm of snow is possible over the Cheviots and North Yorks Moors, with localised accumulations also possible at lower levels.
What is UK forecast for Saturday?
Here is the Met Office’s UK forecast for Saturday:
Largely cloudy, cold and fairly breezy with outbreaks of rain. Some snow or freezing rain, chiefly over hills in the north. The far north and southeast seeing the best brightness.
Looking further ahead, the forecaster says:
Mostly cold and cloudy on Sunday and Monday with rain at times, especially in the north and west. Some hill snow. Brightening up from the south on Tuesday. Often breezy.
Advice for driving in snowy weather
The National Highways has this advice for driving in snowy or icy conditions:
- Stick to the main roads where you can and only travel if necessary.
- Slow down - it can take 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions.
- Use a high gear - this will help avoid wheel spin.
- Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.
- You may need up to 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front.
- Try not to brake suddenly – it may lock up your wheels and you could skid further.
- Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible.
Why is freezing rain dangerous?
The weight of the ice that encases surfaces as a result of the phenomenon of freezing rain can sometimes be heavy enough to bring down trees and power lines – and the glaze of ice on the ground effectively turns roads and pathways into an ice rink, according to the Met Office.
It can also prove extremely hazardous for aircraft, with the chance of icicles forming across the wings of an airplane.
The ice is very clear, often referred to as black ice, because it is so difficult to see, making it treacherous for pedestrians and drivers.
As the super-cooled rain droplets hit the surface they instantly freeze, covering everything in a layer of ice, making it extremely dangerous.
What is freezing rain?
The phenomenon of freezing rain - commonly known as ice storms in North America - is not often seen in the UK because the conditions needed for it are quite specific, according to the Met Office.
Freezing rain is rainfall that has become “supercooled” as it falls from the sky, travelling through various temperatures in the atmosphere.
It starts as snow, ice, sleet or hail high up in the atmosphere, but as it travels down it melts through a layer of warmer air, then refreezes again through a layer of colder air near the surface.
It can produce striking effects, as the rain drop spreads out momentarily across the surface before it freezes, encasing the surface in a layer of clear ice.
Alexander Butler reports:
What is freezing rain and why is it dangerous?
Freezing rain could lead to treacherous conditions across the UK over the weekend, the Met Office has warned
Met Office issues weather warning: What to expect
In its weather warning, which is in force from 6am until 2pm on Saturday in northeastern parts of England, the Met Office states:
Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow are likely to develop early Saturday before easing from the west during the afternoon. Snow is more likely to the east of the Pennines, particularly above 150 metres, where 2-5 cm may accumulate over the North York Moors and Northumberland.
To lower levels, any falling snow may struggle to accumulate though some places may see up to 2 cm before gradually easing during the afternoon. There is also a risk of ice over the Pennines, particularly above 200 metres where freezing rain is possible.
'A wet morning for many': Met Office graphic illustrates chilly start to Saturday
Watch: Simon Calder issues half-term holiday price warning
With the Met Office warning of travel disruption as a result of the forecast snow and ice this weekend, our veteran travel correspondent Simon Calder also has the following warning for anyone seeking a half-term getaway to warmer climes.
How to boost your health in cold weather
As the UK’s cold snap and gloomy weather are expected to persist through the weekend, focusing on our health has never been more crucial.
Despite the cold, there are many effective ways to enhance your health and wellbeing during these winter months.
By boosting your immune system, staying active, and fuelling your body with seasonal foods, you can maintain vitality even when the temperatures drop.
Camilla Foster has more details:
How to boost your health in cold weather
Make sure your health doesn’t take a backseat this winter.
How cold will it be on Saturday across UK?
The picture across the UK remains chilly even at the height of the day tomorrow, with only parts of South West England in which the mercury is approaching double-digits.
Flood warnings in force in England
With a band of rain hitting the UK in addition to chilly temperatures, the Environment Agency is warning of flooding in southern England.
The agency has issued three flood warnings – where flooding is expected – and a further 28 lesser alerts in areas where flooding is possible.
No flood warnings have been issued by the relevant agencies in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
