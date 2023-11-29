Met Office map reveals where snow is expected as weather warning issued

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK has been warned to brace for potentially “hazardous conditions” as snow and ice are set to hit parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that are set to last from Tuesday at 5pm to Thursday at 11am.

Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, north-east England, Orkney and Shetland, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Yorkshire and Humber are some of the affected regions.

Follow our live blog for all the latest weather updates

A snow warning is in place across northern Scotland and the North East of England (The Met Office)

The Met Office said: “Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

“Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. Higher routes of north-east Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate.”

On Wedneday, the yellow weather warning expands further inland with showers leading to icy patches and hazardous conditions, with the Met Office warning that some injuries from slips and falls could occur.

It is likely that some roads and railways could be hit, meaning travellers could face longer journey times by road, bus and train services, according to the forecaster.

They also warned that some icy patches could form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the forecaster, said snow showers are expected on the North Sea coast, including Scotland and the north east of England, from Wednesday and heading into the weekend.

“There will be snow showers but we are not likely to see significant accumulation on the ground,” he said.

This comes as countries across northern Europe battle icy weather conditions, with German media reporting at least two deaths with children stuck in a school overnight.

Around a hundred people had to be rescued due to fallen treets while a number of road accidents were reported in the western state of Hesse.