Met Office forecasts when it will snow in the UK

Britain is set to be hit with its first full taste of winter this week, as temperatures plummet and snow falls.

The Met Office has said it will be noticeably colder by Friday with temperatures reaching below freezing and some snowy showers predicted this weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “By the time we get to Friday afternoon, most places are in [a] cold area with single-figure temperatures.

“And when you add on the wind, well, it will feel colder still, particularly across that northeastern corner, where there will be some snow showers coming in over the hills.

“But even at low levels, there could be some snow for a time with that colder air elsewhere.”

The office added that snow is expected in Shetland and over the hills of northern Scotland on Thursday and overnight, while the first widespread frost for nearly all of the UK will be seen on Friday night.

Speaking to The Independent, a Met Office spokesperson said those in the north could expect conditions to turn colder with temperatures dropping to -2C overnight as the week progressed, with a “good deal of bright weather” and frost.

However, they are not expecting anything disruptive, with the drop in temperature noted as “very typical early winter conditions”.

The forecasters said the jury is still out as to whether Britain will see a white Christmas this year.

Helen Caughey, a Met Office deputy chief forecaster, said: “Already there is a lot of media speculation about the prospects for snow later this week and for a white Christmas. Whilst it is too early to give any indications for Christmas, some colder weather is likely for the end of the week, and into the weekend.”

The first widespread frost for nearly all of the UK will be seen on Friday night as temperatures plummet (Getty Images)

Here’s the latest UK weather forecast, according to the Met Office:

Today - Turning colder from the north as a narrow band of rain sinks south across Scotland and northern England, skies breaking later. Wintry showers possible later in the far northeast. Elsewhere mostly cloudy. Mild in the south. Windy in the north.

Tonight - Rain sinking south overnight, becoming increasingly light and patchy. Turning cold from the north with clear spells developing. Showers, some wintry in the north and east.

Friday - Becoming largely dry with cloud lingering across the south and west well into the afternoon. Elsewhere sunny spells developing. Showers, some wintry continue in the north and east.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday - Largely dry on Saturday with some sunshine at times, though feeling cold with widespread overnight frosts. Turning cloudier and less cold on Sunday with some rain possible. Similar on Monday.