Snow forces Scotland ski resorts to close

Ski resorts were forced to close after snowstorms swept across Scotland, plunging the country into subzero temperatures.

Two centres had to pause activities as wintry showers and aggressive wind dominated the Scottish Highlands on Thursday.

It comes as at least 14 inches of snow were recorded at Loch Glascarnoch this week with temperatures dipping the lowest this year so far at -10.4C in Drumnadrochit.

At the Lecht Ski Centre in the Cairngorms, heavy snow drifts blocked the roads leading to the resort.

The centre issued a message on Thursday saying: “Access roads are closed. Ploughs are battling 6ft drifts so it’s going to take a lot of work to get them cleared.”

Nearby Cairngorm Mountain Resort was also forced to close on Thursday afternoon due to high wind from an oncoming snowstorm, but has since reopened.

A surplus of snow causing closures contrasts starkly with the situation in the northern Alps and French Pyrenees earlier this month, where unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.

Access roads to the Lecht Ski Centre in the Cairngorms were blocked on Friday morning (PA)

Temperatures in France in December were the warmest for 25 years, according to national forecaster Meteo France.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s Adelboden, which hosts the skiing World Cup skiing, is being forced to run the race on artificial snow this year.

Ski resorts were forced to close after snowstorms swept up Scotland this week (PA)

The Lecht Ski Centre at Strathdon in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands (PA)

While the UK has battled with freezing conditions this week, Friday’s weather looks bright and clear for most of the UK as temperatures are expected to slowly rise.

Grahame Madge, spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “Broadly, there are very clear skies over majority of UK, with the possibility of very light scale wintry showers to affect parts of Eastern England. However, it is likely to be more rain and sleet than any snow and nothing impactful.

“A little more snow may feed into the far north west Scotland, but for the most we are now seeing a transition to warmer conditions.

“However, it will still remain cold in the south and east over weekend and early part of next week with the possibility of fog and ice warnings.”

Met Office forecast

Mostly dry with plenty of sunshine after a cold and frosty start. A few showers affecting northern Scotland and North Sea coasts of England, whilst the far southwest turns cloudier for a time. Breezy in the east, else light winds.

Tonight:

Most parts clear, especially across England and Wales where a sharp frost and some freezing fog patches will form. The far northwest turning cloudy and windy with some rain later.

Saturday:

Most of England and Wales fine and cold, though freezing fog patches may be slow to clear. Cloudy, windy and milder in the northwest with some rain at times.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mild, cloudy, and breezy weather with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northwest, slowly drifting southeast. Ahead of this, cold, dry, with occasional sunshine, and widespread overnight frosts.