The UK is set for a wet and windy end to the week, with forecasters even warning that snow could fall across parts of the UK.

The gloomy conditions followed what was a sunny Easter weekend for many, but more heavy downpours are on the way.

Easter Sunday’s heat had been expected to top this year’s record of 17.8C but instead fell just short, hitting 17.3C in Chertsey, Surrey.

Tuesday’s Met Office weather warning covering the west of the UK (Met Office)

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday, alerting people to potential disruption to transportation and other services due to strong winds.

The alerts highlight potential power outages and large waves in coastal areas across the south and west, with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

Despite the unpleasant conditions, temperatures are expected to be around average for the time of year.

An Atlantic low-pressure system moving slowly eastwards across the UK is responsible for the stirring up of the dramatic winds – and also for the incoming spell of low temperatures, heavy rain and potential snow.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “A low pressure system will bring a period of wet and windy weather today and tomorrow.

Weather warnings move further south on Wednesday as unsettled conditions continue (Met Office)

“Thick cloud and heavy rain will continue to push in from west bringing 50 to 60 mph winds along western coasts. Snow is likely to fall over parts of upland Scotland overnight.

“Some disruption due to strong winds is likely on Wednesday, especially in southern and western areas, as well as the potential for heavy rainfall and even some snow, though the latter probably confined to high ground in the north.

“It will be another cool day with temperatures of 7 to 10C in the west, with 11 to 13C possible in the southeast, however it will feel colder in the strong winds.”

The Met Office expects the unsettled trend to continue through the rest of the week, with sunshine and heavy showers for many on Thursday, and persistent rain in the south on Friday.

Highs of more than 17C on Sunday will be followed by low temperatures and snowfall (PA)

By the weekend and into next week, it will likely turn drier and brighter, with temperatures starting to rise.

Met Office five-day forecast

Tuesday evening

A spell of heavy rain and strong winds with coastal gales will spread across most parts this evening and overnight, with Irish Sea coasts especially windy. Blustery showers following by dawn. Cold, with snow over the mountains of Scotland.

Wednesday:

Cold and very windy with frequent heavy showers, merging into a longer spell of rain for a time. Risk of disruptive winds in some southern and western areas.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Sunshine and heavy showers for many Thursday, with persistent rain in the south on Friday. Feeling cold, but winds easing. Many places drier Saturday with some sun, and warmer.