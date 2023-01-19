For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways due to heavy snow.

A statement on Twitter said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.

“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity. Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”

More than a dozen flights scheduled to have already departed this morning remained grounded at 7:30am, while others had seen their departure times delayed.

Weather alerts for snow and ice are currently in force across much of the UK, including in Manchester, with forecasters warning people to brace for travel disruption.

Temperatures languished below freezing in all parts of the country on Thursday morning as the airport announced the closures.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued its second-strongest alert for cold weather, warning of conditions in England that “could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

It comes just a month after a severe cold snap brought air travel to a halt, with snow and ice forcing runway closures at multiple airports and causing hundreds of flights to be grounded.

