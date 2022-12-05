Jump to content

UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for northern parts of the UK, as temperatures are set to tumble

Joe Middleton
Monday 05 December 2022 10:25
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.

It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”.

“Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”

The weather warning is in place all day on Wednesday and covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland.

Met Office meteorologist Marc Petagna, said: “We are set to see some fairly chilly conditions across the UK in the next few days.

“Yes there will be some sunshine, but equally a fair few showers and an increase in the chance of snow, particularly across the north of the UK as we head through the coming week as those winds start to swing into a cold northerly direction.”

The forecaster warned those affected to expect travel disruption as some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Northern Scotland is set to receive snow next week

(Getty Images)

Sky News meteorologist Kirsty McCabe said: “It's the first notable cold spell of the winter, and it will turn even colder from the North next week as the winds swing round to a more northerly direction.

“That will introduce a feed of colder air all the way from the Arctic.

“As well as making it feel much colder, Arctic air is lovely and clean and brings sparkling winter sunshine with great visibility.

“However, it also means frosty nights and an increasing risk of sleet and snow in any showers.”

Met Office outlook

Monday:

Cloudy with showers feeding into eastern areas and spreading into southeast England. Drier with good sunny spells for Scotland though northern parts still seeing showers. Staying cold and breezy.

Monday night:

Showers dying out for many inland but continuing to feed into northern Scotland and down the east coast. Some clear spells developing in west, a colder night with more frost.

Tuesday:

Showers feeding into northern Scotland and down the east coast but mostly dry elsewhere with more sunny spells inland. Staying cold and breezy.

Wednesday to Friday:

Turning colder from Wednesday, with widespread overnight frosts. Snow showers across northern Scotland and perhaps parts of Northern Ireland and northeast England. Sunny spells elsewhere

