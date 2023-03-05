Revealed: When are where it will snow in the UK this week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snow and ice warnings have been issued across parts of the UK this week with up to 10cm os snow expected to settle in Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place with power outages and travel disruption likely as the band of freezing weather kicks in.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued Level 2 and Level 3 Cold Weather Alerts for the whole of England.

“Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week. This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels,” deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”

When and where will it snow?

Sunday

The first of the snowfall is set to hit- mainland Scotland on Sunday between 6pm and 11pm in areas above 200m, according to the Met Office.

Further north, spells of snow will develop to low levels this evening. By late evening 2-5 cm snow may have fallen in some places.

Angus

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highland

Shetland Islands

Monday

As overnight temperatures continue to drop, a band of snow, rain and sleet will move down the UK on Monday.

The Met Office said there could be snow accumulation of up to two to five cm even at lower levels.

Snow and ice warnings have been issued across parts of the UK this week (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Tuesday (Met Office )

Showers are expected to continue into Monday night and ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces where snow has melted by day.

Areas under the Met Office’s yellow weather warning are:

Angus

Dundee

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

East Lothian

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

North Yorkshire

As overnight temperatures continue to drop, a band of snow, rain and sleet will move down the UK (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tuesday:

Another 24-hour yellow weather warning has been issued on Tuesday, as cold, blustery northerly winds will continue to drive frequent showers of snow and hail into the following areas: