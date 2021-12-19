Is the UK in for a white Christmas?

The weather has turned colder and it’s thought that parts of the UK could even be in for a white Christmas this year.

According to the Met Office, some Northern parts of the UK could see snow on Christmas Day, whilst other parts of the country will likely see cold and bright weather.

Unsettled weather in the lead-up to Christmas should give way to colder, clearer conditions on 25 December said the weather service.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "We could see some snow showers over the hills in northern parts of the UK - it’s probably the most likely place to see any snow.”

"You couldn’t rule out some sleety snow further south than that, but there’s a really big question mark on it."

According to Ms Shuttleworth, the areas most likely to experience snow on the 25th are the Midlands, northern England and Scotland.

She added that there could be some snow in the days leading up to Christmas, saying: "We’re expecting to see some snow in the lead-up to Christmas, but it is likely to be over high ground and if anything did fall at lower levels, we anticipate that to largely be quite sleety and to not last very long."

A white Christmas, as defined by the Met Office, is for “one snowflake to be observed falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK.”

If snow does fall on Christmas day then it would be the first time that the UK has seen a widespread white Christmas in over 10 years.

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was recorded in 2010 when, according to the Met Office, “there [was] snow on the ground at 83 per cent of [weather] stations.”

A white Christmas was in fact also seen for 6 per cent of weather stations in 2020, but “only 4 per cent of [weather] stations reported any snow lying on the ground.”

Meanwhile, according to the bookmaker Coral, the odds for a white Christmas have been slashed for all major UK cities.

Edinburgh is currently topping the betting for the most likely UK city to see snow, with Newcastle coming just behind in second place.

The week ahead is likely to start cold and clear before more mild and unsettled weather moves in midweek.

Ms Shuttleworth suggested that Tuesday could be frosty, bright and sunny and is "likely to be the best day of the week.”

The weather looks set to turn on Wednesday, with clouds and rain or snow predicted for much of the country.

A lot of uncertainty remains in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, although there is likely to be a contrast in conditions experienced by the north and the south, the Met Office said.

Anywhere south of Wales looks likely to see milder temperatures, cloud and rain, while anywhere north of Wales may have colder and brighter weather with a higher chance of snow.

Ms Shuttleworth said: "It’s that boundary between the cold and the warm air which is where the uncertainty is, and that’s where the greatest risk of seeing any snow or sleet is.”